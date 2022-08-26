Alligator Sens.it RS Sensors Compatible with More Vehicles

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors are now compatible with more vehicles. The vehicles that are now compatible include the 2020-2021 Ford Bronco SUV, 2014-2021 Dodge Ram HD Pick-Ups, the Chevy Corvette C5, 2020-2021 Hyundai Sonata, 2015-2018 Kia K900 and Subaru 433 MHz vehicles.

Alligator says using sensors that have an auto-learning feature is especially helpful for DIYers that install wheels themselves but don’t have access to a scan tool for new sensor ID registration and for wheel shops that rely on the end-users to handle the TPMS learning process.

The sensor also supports location detection, Alligator says.