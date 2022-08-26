Connect with us

News

Alligator Sens.it RS Sensors Compatible with More Vehicles

Christian Hinton

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors are now compatible with more vehicles. The vehicles that are now compatible include the 2020-2021 Ford Bronco SUV, 2014-2021 Dodge Ram HD Pick-Ups, the Chevy Corvette C5, 2020-2021 Hyundai Sonata, 2015-2018 Kia K900 and Subaru 433 MHz vehicles.

Alligator says using sensors that have an auto-learning feature is especially helpful for DIYers that install wheels themselves but don’t have access to a scan tool for new sensor ID registration and for wheel shops that rely on the end-users to handle the TPMS learning process.

The sensor also supports location detection, Alligator says.

