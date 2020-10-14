Connect with us

Alliance Winter Shareholder Meeting To Go Virtual

Tire Review Staff

on

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., has announced its 2020 Winter Shareholder Meeting will also take place virtually.

The decision came from the Alliance board of directors amid continued pandemic-related concerns.

The meeting will take place Dec. 9-11. As always, it will feature updates both for shareholder owners and channel partners, numerous cocktail receptions, and the announcement of the 2020 channel partner award winners. Unique this year, the Alliance will also be hosting Canada Night, a virtual cocktail reception for shareholder owners and channel partners north of the border.

Further details on the event will be announced when registration opens Nov. 2.

