Alliance Tire to Set Up New Tire Plant in India

Tire Review Staff

on

Alliance Tire Group plans to build a new plant in India’s Special Projects Zone, Atchutapuram Industrial Park, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of expanding production capacity.

The new plant will have a daily production capacity of 55 tons (rubber weight) with planned capital investment totaling $165 million. Construction will start in the third quarter of 2020, and the new plant is scheduled to come on line in the first quarter of 2023.

ATG currently has two tire plants in India, the Dahej Plant in the state of Gujarat and the Tirunelveli Plant in Tamil Nadu. The plants produce all three of ATG’s core off-highway tire brands – Alliance, Galaxy and Primex – which are used on agricultural, construction, industrial and forestry machinery. With global demand expanding, Yokohama Rubber launched a project to expand the capacity of its existing line at ATG’s Dahej plant in February 2018. Upon the project’s completion, capacity has been increased 1.6-fold, the company says. However, expectations for further increases in demand for ATG’s off-highway tires led to the decision to build an entirely new plant.

The Atchutapuram Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh is near the port of Visakhapatnam, which makes it an advantageous location for exporting finished products, the company says. The plant’s site has a total area of about 320,000m2.

The new plant in India will expand the Yokohama Group’s global off-highway tire production network to eight plants in four countries, including three in India, one in Israel, one in Vietnam and three in Japan. The global off-highway tire daily production capacity of the Yokohama Group will now increase to 480 tons (rubber weight), the company says.

