Alliance Tire to Set Up New Tire Plant in India

Click Here to Read More

The new plant will have a daily production capacity of 55 tons (rubber weight) with planned capital investment totaling $165 million. Construction will start in the third quarter of 2020, and the new plant is scheduled to come on line in the first quarter of 2023.

ATG currently has two tire plants in India, the Dahej Plant in the state of Gujarat and the Tirunelveli Plant in Tamil Nadu. The plants produce all three of ATG’s core off-highway tire brands – Alliance, Galaxy and Primex – which are used on agricultural, construction, industrial and forestry machinery. With global demand expanding, Yokohama Rubber launched a project to expand the capacity of its existing line at ATG’s Dahej plant in February 2018. Upon the project’s completion, capacity has been increased 1.6-fold, the company says. However, expectations for further increases in demand for ATG’s off-highway tires led to the decision to build an entirely new plant.

The Atchutapuram Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh is near the port of Visakhapatnam, which makes it an advantageous location for exporting finished products, the company says. The plant’s site has a total area of about 320,000m2.