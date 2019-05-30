News/Alliance Tire Americas
May 30, 2019

Alliance Tire Again a Partner of Rock The South

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Alliance-Tire-Group

Alliance Tire Americas (ATA) is celebrating its fourth year as a partner of the Rock The South music festival in Cullman, Alabama, which takes place this weekend.

Headliners Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, Florida-Georgia Line and Jake Owen will lead the lineup of musicians.

“Rock the South is a great opportunity for us to celebrate with thousands of customers and friends in the environment Alliance loves best—in the field, out in the elements, with people doing what they love to do,” said Barry Clifford, ATA marketing manager. “The fact that Rock the South takes place in rural Alabama, not far from our East Region office in Trussville, makes it even more special for us. We know there are Alliance, Galaxy and Primex tires working in the farms and logging sites all around the festival. The way we look at it, Rock the South is right in the middle of Alliance Tire Americas country.”

