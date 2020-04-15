Connect with us
Alliance Tire Launches New Tire for Floaters, Grain Carts

The company says the Agriflex+ 377 has deep, curved lugs for traction in the field on both flat and hilly terrain.
Alliance Tire Americas has introduced its new Alliance Agriflex+ 377 flotation radial tire, which the company says brings very-high flexion (VF) sidewall technology to floaters, spreaders and grain carts to improve performance and reduce soil compaction.

“The new Alliance Agriflex+ 377 radial is built to be tough on one hand—with steel radial belts, a reinforced carcass and a new stubble-guard compound—and gentle on the other, with great flotation and rounded shoulders to minimize ruts,” says Nick Phillippi, national product manager – agriculture for ATA. “The Agriflex+ 377 also has deep, curved lugs for dependable traction in the field on both flat and hilly terrain. Those lugs overlap in the center to deliver a smoother ride and reduced wear on pavement. This is a tire designed for big, heavy equipment that needs to work hard in the field and on the road, while protecting soils from compaction that could otherwise limit yield for years.”

Phillippi adds that the lug and shoulder design of the Alliance Agriflex+ 377 are optimized to eject mud and residue to the side, maintaining a high level of traction and reducing stubble damage.

Alliance has launched the Agriflex+ 377 in three sizes: VF 750/50R26, VF 1050/50R32 and VF 1000/50R25. More sizes are in development.

