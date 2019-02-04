Alliance Tire Launches 2 CTL Forestry Tires

Alliance Tire Group has launched two new tires into the CTL (cut-to-length logging) market under its Alliance Forestar line.

The Alliance 643 Forestar III LS-2 and Alliance 644 Forestar III LS-2 feature steel-belted construction and special chunk-and-chip-resistant compound to meet the challenges facing tires on heavy CTL machinery, says Terry Goodwin, national forestry manager for Alliance Tire Americas.

Goodwin said both tires are engineered to minimize soil compaction and surface disturbance and to excel in the broad range of conditions CTL harvesters face year-round.

“We’ve designed these tires for great traction on their own, and to work well with tracks and chains for reliable, no-fuss performance in any environment,” Goodwin says. “They’ve also got reinforced sidewalls that can handle the dynamic force and side-to-side motion of a fully loaded forwarder hauling a deck of logs on uneven ground.”

The Alliance 643 features wide shoulder lugs specially designed to accommodate tracks and chains. A specially engineered hexagonal bead ensures snug contact between the tire and rim, eliminating wheel slip.

Like the 643, the Alliance 644 also features a reinforced hexagonal bead as well as four shoulder-to-shoulder steel belts that ensure complete protection of the tread area and maximum integrity of the tire casing. A hefty stabilizer bar beneath the tread on the 644 also improves traction and tire life,

“With the 643 and 644, we’re building tires for the future,” Goodwin said. “Loggers know they need to keep reducing their impact on the environment—especially in sensitive areas—and they’ve also got to keep increasing their productivity. Meanwhile, manufacturers are building heavier machines. We’re helping our customers make sure they’re ready for those changes.”

For more information on Alliance Tire’s line of forestry tires, visit www.atgtire.com.