Alliance Tire Releases New Backhoe Radial Tire

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) is introducing its new radial Alliance 585 multi-surface backhoe/loader tire, which employs a unique block-lug hybrid design and steel-belted construction to deliver higher performance and longer service life than bias-ply tires, ATA says.

The company added it is pricing its new, steel-belted Alliance 585 radial backhoe/loader tire to reduce the current barriers preventing construction machinery owners from adopting radial tire technology.

“Cost-per-hour analyses conducted in the field with a variety of tire brands indicate that the cost of ownership of radials can be one-third that of bias-ply tires due to the extended service life they provide,” says Ryan Lopes, Alliance Tire Americas’ national product manager for materials handling and solid tires.

ATA is releasing its Alliance 585 radial in 340/80R18, 400/70R18, 400/70R20, 400/80R24, 460/70R24 and 500/70R24 sizes, and five more sizes are in development.

ATA says the radial construction of the Alliance 585 ensures a long, rectangular footprint that puts more of the tire’s block-lug pattern—and more horsepower—in direct contact with the ground.

Radial steel under-tread belts and reinforced sidewalls in the Alliance 585 to resist punctures.