Alliance Tire Americas Offering $100-$125 Rebate on IF, VF Farm Tires

Farmers can receive rebates of $100-$125 per tire on purchases of two to 16 qualifying Alliance Agriflex increased flexion (IF) or very high flexion (VF) tires under an autumn rebate announced today by Alliance Tire Americas, Inc.

The rebate covers more than 80 sizes and tread patterns among Alliance’s Agriflex 354, 363, 372 and 389 tire lines purchased between August 15 and October 31, 2019.

Tires eligible for the rebate include tires for tractors, combines, self-propelled and towed sprayers, grain carts, manure tanks and other farm equipment. The Agriflex line is dedicated to high-flexion tires that require 20 to 40% less inflation pressure to carry the same load as same-sized conventional radials, or can carry 20 to 40% greater load at the same inflation pressure as standard radials, the company says.

Details of Alliance’s Autumn Agriflex Rebate are available online at http://ataoffers.atgtire.com/autumnrebate. The rebate applies to purchases of two to 16 qualified tires. Completed forms and original receipt or invoice must be postmarked by Nov. 30 and received by Dec. 15.