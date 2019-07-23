Alliance Tire Americas Announces Laurence Bennett as VP of Sales for its Eastern Division

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) has announced that Laurence (Law) Bennett has joined the company as vice president of aftermarket sales–east.

Bennett comes to ATA from Exide Technologies, where he served as VP of the GNB Industrial Power Division, leading a sales and service organization covering the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Prior to his position at Exide Technology, Bennett was employed for nearly two decades in the tire industry with the Michelin Group. In his last position at Michelin, VP—agricultural and construction tires, Law was responsible for growing sales in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. He also had 10 years of international experience with the company, establishing successful commercial sales organizations at joint ventures in India and Thailand, where he developed business with large distributors and fleet customers.