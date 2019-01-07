Alliance Tire Americas Introduces 10-Year Warranty on Certain Farm Tires

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) has introduced a 10-year workmanship and materials warranty on its specific farm radial steel-belted tires.

Alliance says it is one of the longest warranty periods being offered in the farm tire sector. The policy covers SKUs across ATA’s Alliance, Galaxy, Primex and other brands applicable to tractor, agricultural-transport, fronts, implements, harvester, row crop and sprayer tires. It also includes a seven-year workmanship and materials coverage on ATA’s standard agricultural tires and a three-year stubble and hazard warranty on specific farm tires.

“Our tires help customers make their living in some of the toughest environments on earth,” says Dhaval Nanavati, president of Alliance Tire Americas. “To accomplish that, we draw on some of the best design, engineering and manufacturing capacity worldwide. What we’re offering to our customers with this new 10-year program is more than just a warranty, it’s a statement of quality.”

Nanavati said that Alliance, Galaxy and Primex customers may use the company’s ATG Warranty Wizard app for quick, easy filing of warranty claims. The app—which is available free for Apple iOS at the iTunes store, Android via the Google “Play” store, or for direct download at www.atgwarrantywizard.com— allows customers to use a smartphone to submit photos and claim data directly to the company for processing within one to two business days.

“Our warranty program and Warranty Wizard are part of our commitment to help our customers stay productive and profitable,” Nanavati says.

Detailed information on the categories covered and terms and conditions of the warranty is available at www.atgtire.com.