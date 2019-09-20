News/Alliance Tire
September 20, 2019

Alliance Tire Wins Agritechnica Innovation Award

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

California Retread Business Pete's Road Service Converts to Marangoni Operation

Standards Testing Labs Tire Technology Seminar is Nov. 12-14

Industry Intelligence: Do You Sell Used Tires?

Alliance Tire Wins Agritechnica Innovation Award

Acella Tire Fill Systems Rebrands as Carlisle TyrFil

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

Kenda Tires' Fielding Shredder Selected to Participate in New Netflix Show, 'Hyperdrive'

McCarthy Tire Service Relocates Hughesville, Maryland Operations

Michelin Enhances Small Commercial Fleets Advantage Program

First Apollo Truck Tyre Zone Opens in Thailand

Alliance-Tire-Agritechnica-600x300

An Agritechnica Innovation Award Silver Medal was awarded to Alliance Tire‘s 398 MPT, an agricultural tire that the company says was developed to have a speed of up to 100 km/h (about 62 mph) on the road.

Designed for the agricultural trucks, Alliance says this tire behaves as an ag tire in the field and as a fully on-road tire on the highway.

“Alliance has been developing tires since the 1950s, being an absolute leader in flotation technology. This Innovation award is a tribute to Alliance engineers who broke a myth and delivered an impossible – a tire which combines the best of two segments in one innovative and game-changing approach. It is definitely a new chapter in the history of tire industry and agricultural operations,” says Angelo Noronha, president of Europe for Alliance Tire Group.

Show Full Article