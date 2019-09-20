Alliance Tire Wins Agritechnica Innovation Award

An Agritechnica Innovation Award Silver Medal was awarded to Alliance Tire‘s 398 MPT, an agricultural tire that the company says was developed to have a speed of up to 100 km/h (about 62 mph) on the road.

Designed for the agricultural trucks, Alliance says this tire behaves as an ag tire in the field and as a fully on-road tire on the highway.

“Alliance has been developing tires since the 1950s, being an absolute leader in flotation technology. This Innovation award is a tribute to Alliance engineers who broke a myth and delivered an impossible – a tire which combines the best of two segments in one innovative and game-changing approach. It is definitely a new chapter in the history of tire industry and agricultural operations,” says Angelo Noronha, president of Europe for Alliance Tire Group.