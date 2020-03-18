Connect with us

Alliance Will Hold Digital Shareholder Meeting Due to Coronavirus

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. has transitioned its 2020 Summer Shareholder Meeting for the very first time to an interactive digital format.

Alliance leadership and the board of directors announced the decision in light of growing concern and recent news updates regarding COVID-19.

“The Alliance and our entire Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper organization want to express our concern for all the people of the world as we deal with the uncertain environment we find ourselves living in,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “Our thoughts and prayers are especially with those most in need during this crisis.”

The annual meeting, which was initially slated for Chicago, remains scheduled for the beginning of June, with additional details to come.

For safety guidelines, resources, and contacts, visit the Auto Care Association’s COVID-19 aftermarket business resources page.

For more coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the tire industry, click here.

Alliance Will Hold Digital Shareholder Meeting Due to Coronavirus

