Alliance-Agristar_II

Alliance Tire Launches New Agri Star II Farm Radial Line

Alliance Tire says theAgri Star II’s lugs combine a single-angle layer stacked on top of a wider, multi-angle lug in a design the company calls Stratified Layer Technology.
Tire Review Staff

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) has launched the new Alliance Agri Star II radial line of R-1 farm tires, featuring a two-layered lug design.

Alliance says the new lugs combine a single-angle layer stacked on top of a wider, multi-angle lug in a design the company calls Stratified Layer Technology, which offers a more stable, longer-lasting tread bar with added biting edges for better traction.

Under those lugs run a pair of step-tie bars to anchor the tread, break up mud and minimize lug shuffling, according to Brian Sheehey, vice president of marketing for ATA.

“The Alliance Agri Star II is a versatile, all-around performer for all classes of tractors—and we see extra benefits to the 140-hp-and-above categories switching from our standard FarmPRO line,” he adds. “With its long wear and Stubble Guard Compound, the Agri Star II is priced to deliver the lowest cost per 32nd of tread in the category, and its radial belts and durable carcass enlarge the tire’s contact patch to 13% larger than a typical, comparably sized radial,” says Sheehey.

The Agri Star II is covered by a seven-year warranty and Alliance Tire Americas’ Warranty Wizard app. Alliance is launching the Agri Star II in 76 sizes ranging from 260/70R16 to 710/70R42 and the popular 480/80R50.

