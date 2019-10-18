Alliance 398 MPT Wins Agritechnica Innovation Award

The Alliance 398 Multipurpose Tire (MPT) from Alliance Tire Group, Ltd. (ATG) won a silver medal in the Agritechnica Innovation Award program.

The Alliance 398 MPT is a high-speed radial farm tire rated to 62 mph on the road and capable of providing low-compaction, high-traction performance in the field. The J-rated 398 MPT is designed to enhance the performance of heavy trucks and trailers that are used both in the field and on the road, including manure tanks, feed trucks and trucks used to haul grain.

Its U.S. launch was at last year’s Farm Progress Show and will be on display at this year’s Agritechnica.