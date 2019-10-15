Allen Rubber Wholesale Celebrates Fifth Annual Dealer Open House

On Oct. 5, Allen Rubber Wholesale hosted its fifth annual Dealer Open House with 450 of its dealers in attendance. The afternoon celebrated “Philly Phavs” with a block party.

Tire representatives from Nexen Tire USA, Yokohama Tire, The Delinte Collective, GT Radial and TBC Brands were on-hand in trade show style booths to connect with Xcelerate dealers that sell their product every day.

Giveaways included sets of tires, lit signage, Philadelphia sports tickets and $1,000 cash.

“From the start we give away prizes every 15 minutes. It’s exciting to see how much our Xcelerate dealers enjoy winning counter stools, floor mats and, of course, tire-branded wearables. This year we gave away over $3,500 in cash and gift cards,” said Craig Myers, secretary and treasurer of Allen Rubber Company, Inc.