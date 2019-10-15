News/Allen Rubber Wholesale
October 15, 2019

Allen Rubber Wholesale Celebrates Fifth Annual Dealer Open House

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

RNR Tire Express Jumps 22 Spots on Franchise Times Top 200+ List

Pirelli Designs Custom Variation of P Zero UHP Tire for BMW M8

Allen Rubber Wholesale Celebrates Fifth Annual Dealer Open House

New Vice President of Consumer for Goodyear Asia Pacific Named

Bridgestone Celebrates 50 Years of Retread Manufacturing at Bandag Plant in Oxford, North Carolina

Standards Testing Labs Tire Technology Seminar is Nov. 12-14

TrueCar’s ALG Forecasts New Car Auto Sales Increase for the Third Quarter

Goodyear Raises Consumer Tire Prices

Goodyear to Pay $6.73 Million After Man Dies Following Tire Explosion, Louisiana Judge Rules

Vredestein Wins Gold AutoVision Media Award

Allen-Rubber-Wholesale

On Oct. 5, Allen Rubber Wholesale hosted its fifth annual Dealer Open House with 450 of its dealers in attendance. The afternoon celebrated “Philly Phavs” with a block party.

Tire representatives from Nexen Tire USA, Yokohama Tire, The Delinte Collective, GT Radial and TBC Brands were on-hand in trade show style booths to connect with Xcelerate dealers that sell their product every day.

Giveaways included sets of tires, lit signage, Philadelphia sports tickets and $1,000 cash.

“From the start we give away prizes every 15 minutes. It’s exciting to see how much our Xcelerate dealers enjoy winning counter stools, floor mats and, of course, tire-branded wearables. This year we gave away over $3,500 in cash and gift cards,” said Craig Myers, secretary and treasurer of Allen Rubber Company, Inc.

Show Full Article