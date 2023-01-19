 The All-Weather Tire Trend is Here to Stay

Performance in tough weather conditions keeps the all-weather segment popular.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

All-weather tires may be a newer trend in the industry, but they have made a big impression so far.

Thanks to advancements in tire technology, this trend can flourish. An all-weather tire’s asymmetrical design allows for both wet and dry performance and offers sharper tread block designs with siping aids. Thanks to these characteristics, all-weather tires perform in snowy, wet and dry conditions.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will delve into why manufacturers and dealers are heavily investing in the all-weather tire segment.

Thanks to the year-round ability to stock and sell all-weather tires, tire dealers have been staking their claim in the segment.

Dealers should educate their customers on the benefits of all-weather tires at the point of sale. Highlight the tires’ performance in dry, wet and snowy conditions — plus the year-round convenience of not having to worry about how your tire will perform or having to change tires when the seasons change.

You may be thinking: how is this segment any different than the all-season tire segment? Well, usually, all-weather tires come stamped with a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) certification. You can mention this if your customers ask the difference between the segments. Don’t forget to also highlight differences like how all-weather tires are designed to deliver robust performance year-round, despite tough weather conditions; while all-season tires are engineered to get drivers through mild conditions only – like hot asphalt in summer or light snow in the winter.

Experts say the keys to developing an all-weather tire with these characteristics are compound and tread design. All-weather tires have a durable compound that can withstand a broader range of weather and temperature year-round, while still performing well in dry and wet conditions.

