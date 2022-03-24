All-Season Tire Selling Tips

Has this ever happened to you as a tire dealer: A customer walks in, phone in hand, thinking they know exactly what tire they want for their vehicle. Yet, after going over some things with you or your service advisor, they decide to go with something completely different? There are a few best practices to follow when going about selling a set of all-season tires to a customer. We go over this in the newest Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video!

To start, it is important to understand the customer’s driving habits by asking a couple of questions. Questions like “How do you feel driving on your current tires?” and “What did you like about them?” could lead the customer to give specific feedback. Recommendations will change depending on the customer’s driving habits, type of car and more. Next, consider the customer’s driving conditions. The type of tire needed could change drastically based on the area they live in, be that rural or in a city. As a general rule of thumb, if a customer lives in an environment that gets enough snow and has temperatures below 45°F consistently, an all-season tire may not be the right fit.

