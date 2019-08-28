Products/Akebono Brake Corp.
Akebono Expands Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad Line by Four

Akebono Brake Corporation has expanded its ultra-premium disc brake pad line by four products – three ProACT and one EURO part number.

Premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the two ProACT kits. The EURO kit includes electronic wear sensor, Akebono says.

A complete listing of Akebono applications can be found in our web-catalog at akebonobrakes.com, or directly via showmetheparts.com/akebono.

“Today’s release included ProACT brake pads for several popular GM’s, Buick LaCrosse and Regal and the Chevrolet Malibu, as well as a couple front and rear Mazda applications. The award-winning EURO Line adds coverage for the popular Mercedes-Benz CLA250 and GLA250,” said Edward Gerhardt, marketing and data service manager at Akebono Brake Corporation.

Akebono will be at the 2019 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas at booth 843.

