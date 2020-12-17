Akebono Adds New Eastern Reg. Sales Mgr. of Aftermarket

Akebono Brake Corporation has added Matthew Kenefick to its aftermarket team as sales manager for the eastern region.

Click Here to Read More

Kenefick will be based in Atlanta, GA, and receive support from Bill Perlmutter, district sales manager based in New Jersey covering Pennsylvania, New York and all north-eastern states; and Dom Ramirez, district sales manager, based in Chicago and covering the mid-west as well as overseeing key customers in Mexico and Latin America.

Kenefick was most recently regional sales manager at K&N Engineering. He obtained his bachelor of business administration from Northwood University, with a focus in automotive aftermarket management.