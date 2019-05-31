Akebono Brakes Expands Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad Line

Akebono Brake Corp. has expanded its ultra-premium disc brake pad line by eight parts: three ProACT and five EURO part numbers.

Stainless hardware is included in the five parts that require it and four of the EURO kits include an electronic wear sensor.

“Today’s release included ProACT brake pads for several Honda, Hyundai and Kia models, including the new CR-V, Optima and Sonata, but most importantly was a continued expansion of our award-winning EURO Line; adding coverage for BMW X1, X2, Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Mini Cooper and Volvo S, V and XC90,” said Kirby Pruitt, product development manager for Akebono Brake Corporation “With this release, we added coverage to an additional 3.8 million vehicles; all late model vehicle coverage. Last month we released front pads for several Land Rovers; this month we added coverage for the rear.”