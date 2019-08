Akebono Brake Corporation‘s national sales manager and longtime California Automotive Wholesalers’ Association (CAWA) member Borise Cota presented a scholarship to Benjamin Hart, a student at Cuyamaca College, where he is studying automotive technology.

The award was presented to Hart at his current place of employment, Pro-A-Line & Brakes of El Cajon, California, where Ben makes many repairs and installs Akebono’s Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pads.