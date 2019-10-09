Akebono Kicks Off New Advertising Campaign

Akebono Brake Corporation has kicked off its latest ad campaign: “The Hardware You Need, With The Brakes You Trust.”

The company says it is also planning to tie the campaign to the AAPEX 2019 event, where they will be presenting on the main floor in booth #843.

“All eligible on-site participants that enter our contest will be given the opportunity to guess the quantity of premium 301 stainless steel pieces that are contained in the large on-floor display. At least one grand prize of a $500 gift card (multiple correct answers or closest without going over ties will all get $500) will be given away, plus 25 runner-up prize packs that include a high-quality insulated mug and an assortment of Akebono branded swag,” said Edward Gerhardt, marketing and data services manager at Akebono.

Additionally, all entrants will also be eligible to win a $500 gift card awarded by random drawing.