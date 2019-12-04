Akebono Announces Winners of AAPEX 2019 ‘Guess the Number’ Contest

The Akebono Team put the guessing ability of visitors at their AAPEX booth to the test by giving participants an opportunity to guess the total quantity of premium 301 stainless steel pieces contained in a show-floor display.

The contest was developed to bring awareness that Akebono now offers abutment clip hardware for applications across all three brands; ProACT, EURO and Akebono Performance, totaling over 400 part numbers.

“A special thanks for all that visited our #AAPEX19 booth and participated in our contest. Congratulations to all the winners with prizes totaling almost $3,000. The actual number of pieces was 4,644 pieces and we had an amazingly close guess of 4,640,” said Edward Gerhardt, marketing and data service manager for Akebono Brake Corporation.

The grand prize winner is Gordon Lew, from Performance Automotive in San Jose, CA. Lew will receive a $500 Visa Reward gift card.

The random drawing winner is Bernard Tansey, from Dub Clinic Santa Clara, CA who will receive a $500 Visa Reward gift card.

The first runner-up is Jeff D. of Atlanta, Georgia. He will receive a $100 Visa Reward gift card and Akebono prize pack.

Additionally, the company had a total of 29 “runner-up” prize-pack winners that received Akebono branded swag.