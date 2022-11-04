fbpx
Advics Launches Nine New OE Rotor Part Numbers

Christian Hinton

on

Advics has expanded its rotor offerings with nine new, U.S.-manufactured brake rotors. The company says this expansion adds approximately 10 million vehicles in operation (VIO) axle coverage to the existing product offering.

All nine of the new rotor part numbers are original equipment (OE), with coverage for late-model Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles.

“We’re excited to add these U.S.-manufactured brake rotors to our growing offering for customers,” said Larrow Kaufman, senior manager for sales and marketing, Aisin Aftermarket North America. “Advics is proud to be the original equipment brake parts manufacturer for many vehicle makes, and we look forward to continuing to expand our portfolio of original equipment parts.”

Each of the new rotor SKUs feature black painted hats and corrosion protection to mitigate rust, as well as Advics’ precision design, engineering and premium materials, the company says.

This expanded brake rotor coverage will be one of several topics presented at the Aisin/Advics booth #A4657 at the 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Parts Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas from November 1-3.

