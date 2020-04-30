ADN Hosting COVID-19 Business Assistance Webinar

Click Here to Read More

The live webinar will teach tactics to shop owners for doing business during the COVID-19 crisis. Professional trainer and consultant, Steve Kwiatkowski, and Sally Whitesell, president of sw Service Solutions, will explain unique and creative ways to overcome the business challenges created by COVID-19, ADN says. This webinar will review many successful steps other shops have taken to keep their businesses open and employees on the job.

This session will cover:

How to maintain customer communication – what to tell them – how to reach out to them;

How to promote a “we’re open for business” message;

How to reassure customers about your new cleaning regimens – overcome their fears;

How to organize pick-up and delivery;

How to continue to present and sell maintenance in this economy; and

How to “stand out” and grow your business when others are failing.

Register for “How to do Business During the COVID-19 Crisis” on May 6 at 10 a.m. EDT or 2 p.m. EDT here.