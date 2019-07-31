News/Accella Tire Fill Systems
July 31, 2019

Accella Tire Fill Systems Again Helping Regrow American Forests

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Accella-Tire-FIll-Systems-Logo

Accella Tire Fill Systems has again pledged to provide seedlings to help regrow environmental habitats in America’s natural forests.

This month, Accella Tire Fill Systems recommitted to its partnership with conservancy group American Forests through the brand’s “One Tote, One Tree” program, which funds the supply, planting and nurturing of seedlings to help expand and rejuvenate U.S. forest land. This assistance is provided via Accella’s OEM and dealer network, which allots one forest seedling toward the program for each “tote” of the company’s TyrFil flatproofing product that’s purchased.

The latest partnership effort will benefit an area of the lower Rio Grande Valley in Texas, a fertile delta that is part of the Rio Grande River region that once was lush with a healthy native thornscrub forest, but is now only a fraction of its former size. The habitat supports more than 500 species of songbirds, 300 species of butterflies and 11 other threatened and endangered species like the small wildcat ocelot, which calls the area home.

