Tire Review, AAPEX Introduce Repair Shop HQ Series

Christian Hinton

on

AAPEX is introducing an eight-part Repair Shop HQ Webinar Series to provide important technical training and management content for shop owners and shop leaders. The free webinars, co-produced by Tire Review and Babcox Media sister publication Shop Owner, will be offered twice a month in April, May, June and September. You can replay the first webinar, ADAS: Diagnosing False Activations and Warnings, here.

Each 45-minute webinar will begin at 2 p.m., EDT. All sessions will be recorded and available to anyone who registers, including those unable to attend. Fifty randomly-selected attendees will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Additional webinars on the schedule include:

  • May 9: Undercar: Advanced Alignment Diagnostics For Electric Power Steering and ADAS
  • May 23: Hiring and Retaining Great Employees
  • June 15: No Code Drivability Diagnostic Strategies For BMW, Mercedes and VW/Audi
  • June 28: Service Advisors: Customer Satisfaction Starts With Communication
  • Sept. 7: Navigating the Rapids Ahead
  • Sept. 19: Underhood: Stop/Start System Diagnostics

The Repair Shop HQ Webinar Series will lead up to AAPEX 2022 being held Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

AAPEX officially introduced Repair Shop HQ in 2021 as a dedicated area on the show floor to meet the needs of service and repair professionals. The area, located on Level 1 of The Venetian Expo, features Joe’s Garage – a built-out shop with 10 fully-equipped bays for product and equipment demonstrations – and four training theaters for technical and business management sessions. It also will include the new Transmission Supplier Section, as well as dedicated sections for Diagnostics/Telematics, Alternative Fuel, Tire Servicing and Tool & Equipment.

Historically, AAPEX draws approximately 2,500 exhibiting companies that display innovative products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.3 billion vehicles on the road. The event also provides advanced technical and business management training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level. Industry buyers include automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors, program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders.

AAPEX is a trade-only event and is closed to the general public.

Tire Review, AAPEX Introduce Repair Shop HQ Series

