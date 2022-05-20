AAPEX Repair Shop HQ Online Training Will Address ADAS and Hiring

The AAPEX Repair Shop HQ Online Training Series continues at the end of May with one more free session: “Hiring and Retaining Great Employees,” on Monday, May 23.

AAPEX says the 45-minute session begins at 2 p.m. EDT. To attend, shop personnel should register at AAPEX.com/webinar. All sessions will be recorded and available to anyone who registers, including those unable to attend. As a thank you for attending, 50 randomly-selected attendees will receive a $10 Amazon gift card (see full sweepstakes rules).

AAPEX introduced the eight-part Repair Shop HQ Online Training Series in April to provide technical training and management content for shop owners and shop leaders. The free sessions, produced by ShopOwner and Tire Review, will continue in June and September.