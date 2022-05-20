Connect with us
AAPEX Repair Shop HQ Online Training Will Address ADAS and Hiring

Christian Hinton

The AAPEX Repair Shop HQ Online Training Series continues at the end of May with one more free session: “Hiring and Retaining Great Employees,” on Monday, May 23.

AAPEX says the 45-minute session begins at 2 p.m. EDT. To attend, shop personnel should register at AAPEX.com/webinar. All sessions will be recorded and available to anyone who registers, including those unable to attend. As a thank you for attending, 50 randomly-selected attendees will receive a $10 Amazon gift card (see full sweepstakes rules).

AAPEX introduced the eight-part Repair Shop HQ Online Training Series in April to provide technical training and management content for shop owners and shop leaders. The free sessions, produced by ShopOwner and Tire Review, will continue in June and September.

The series will lead up to AAPEX 2022 being held Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Historically, AAPEX draws approximately 2,500 exhibiting companies that display innovative products, services and technologies with a goal to keep the world’s 1.3 billion vehicles on the road. The event also provides advanced technical and business management training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level. Industry buyers include automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors, program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders.

