 AAPEX Opens Nominations for Service and Repair Awards

News

Nominations are open for the AAPEX Service and Repair Awards, honoring industry professionals for exceptional performance and commitment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
AAPEX is accepting nominations for its annual Service and Repair Awards that honor industry professionals who AAPEX said perform above and beyond and demonstrate a commitment to training, as well as local, community, charitable and industry involvement.

The three awards include Shop Owner of the Year, Service Advisor of the Year and Technician of the Year. Nominations are due by Thursday, Aug. 31.

According to AAPEX, an independent panel of shop owners will judge the nominations and award recipients will be recognized and honored during the AAPEX 2023 Keynote Session on Oct. 31 in Las Vegas.

In 2022, AAPEX awarded Shop Owner of the Year to Kristi Hudson, Donnie Hudson and Frank Hudson of Troy Auto Care in Troy, Michigan. The Service Advisor of the Year award went to Ray Christensen of J&L Automotive in Alpine, Utah, while the Technician of the Year was awarded to Brandon Sadler, shop foreman at American Pride Automotive in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The 2023 AAPEX Show will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

