Babcox Media Honors Industry Leaders at Night of Excellence

Babcox Media announced the recipients of three automotive excellence awards – Tomorrow’s Tech’s School of the Year, presented by Wix Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts; Counterman’s Counter Professional of the Year, presented by WIX Filters; and Tire Review’s Top Shop, presented by Coats. The event was held in the Venetian Expo on the first floor of the AAPEX Show in Joe’s Garage.

Amanda Balk (right) accepts the 2022 Counter Professional of the Year award, presented by Wix Filters, from Mike Harvey, sales director for Mann + Hummel, which owns the Wix Filter brand.

Amanda Balk was awarded the Wix Filters 2022 Counter Professional of the Year. As the manager of the Auto Value store in Thorp, Wisconsin, Balk has a special approach to customer service that’s built on honesty, transparency and integrity. Her fellow employees admire her for the extra effort she puts in to ensure the store runs smoothly, according to Counterman’s profile on Balk. She not only works the counter every day, but she maintains her ASE P2 certification and encourages her employees to get certified.

Tomorrow’s Technician magazine and WIX Filters announced the winner of the 2022 School of the Year competition: Bonneville High School, Washington Terrace, UT.

Adam Arndt, the school’s automotive instructor, accepted the award with his enthusiastic students in attendance. The winner was awarded a $10,000 donation from Wix Filters to be used for the school’s shop school’s program as well as Wix Filters gear, and an in-person visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors.

Adam Arndt (left), automotive instructor at Bonneville High School in Washington Terrace, Utah, accepted the 2022 School of the Year Award from Babcox Media Publisher Jim Merle (right).
Students part of Bonneville High School’s shop program celebrate their win as School of the Year.

Telle Tire & Auto Centers was honored as this year’s Tire Review Top Shop Winner. The Telle Tire team, including Aaron Telle, a fourth-generation tire dealer and the company’s president and CEO, and Laura Telle, Aaron’s wife and chief people officer, accepted the $2,500 award check from Tire Review Editor Madeleine Winer and the team at Coats.

“None of this would be possible without our associates, and I want to thank all of them for what they do each and every day as a part of our Telle Tire team,” said Aaron Telle.

The Telle Tire & Auto Centers team accepts its $2,500 Top Shop Award check from Tire Review and Coats. From left: Jenna Kuczkowski, field marketing specialist for Coats; Tire Review Editor Maddie Winer; Ben Pryor, vice president of strategic marketing; Aaron Telle, president and CEO and Telle Tire & Auro Centers; Laura Telle, chief people officer; Rich Oppits, Telle Tire’s director or service department operations; Alex Telle, Telle Tire store manager and Aaron’s brother, and Brian Randolph, CFO of Telle Tire.

