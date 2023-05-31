 AAPEX Announces Magic Johnson as Keynote Speaker

Johnson will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 31 during the AAPEX Keynote Session in Las Vegas.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

AAPEX announced that Earvin “Magic” Johnson, NBA Hall of Famer, Olympic Gold medalist and businessman will be the keynote speaker at this year’s event in Las Vegas.

During his athletic career, Johnson earned five NBA championship rings and led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA finals. He has won three MVP awards and played in 12 NBA All-Star games.

Johnson has since become one of the most powerful and respected African-American businessmen and philanthropists in the world, AAPEX said. He is founder and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE), a global empire that is a catalyst for fostering community growth and economic empowerment through high-quality entertainment and products and services that answer the demands of ethnically diverse communities.

As a speaker, Johnson will share “The Magic of Winning” and the real-life story of his remarkable rise, his philosophy for success and an empowering message on how to create the best possible future.

