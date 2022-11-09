fbpx
Connect with us

News

AAPEX Keynote Speakers Discuss Elections, State of Aftermarket

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

AAPEX 2022 kicked off Nov. 1 with a keynote discussion between political icon, James Carville, and political strategist, Karl Rove, who provided their points and counterpoints on this year’s midterm elections. The discussion was moderated by Ann Wilson, senior vice president of government affairs, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), and Lisa Foshee, senior vice president, of government affairs and general counsel for the Auto Care Association.

Advertisement

Carville and Rove touched on what will drive election results, the races to watch and what it will mean to businesses. The two discussed the direction of the country, the continued need for bipartisan support to get things done, as well as the impact of the economy and social issues on the election.

When asked what AAPEX attendees should do to work with elected officials, both Rove and Carville encouraged them to show up, get involved and contribute to their respective association PACs. Both speakers reiterated the need for attendees to contact their representatives and suggested inviting elected officials to their businesses to better understand the scope of the industry.

Advertisement

The keynote discussion was preceded by a State of the Aftermarket presentation by Paul McCarthy, president and CEO, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, and Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association.

“We are back and better than ever,” said Hanvey. “Last year was our first venture back in person and we’re happy to report this year, we are at 94% of attendance of a normal year. Thank you to our friends at the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance for bringing 2,000 of their best and brightest service providers, and Advance CARQUEST professionals for bringing over 900. Wow. Unbelievable.”

McCarthy added, “Because of what you do – all of you – our industry was declared essential in 2020. And because of our resilience, we were still growing strong even coming out of the pandemic. And because of our industry’s dedication for keeping drivers on the road safe, and for longer, we are looking forward to a bright future.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Myers Tire Supply Launches MXP XTreme Performance Tool Line

News: Goodyear Reveals Net Sales Increase in Q3 2022 in Investor Letter

News: Hunter’s WinAlign Software Update Highlighted at SEMA 2022

News: RNR Tire Express Lands on Franchise Times’ Top 500 List

Advertisement

on

AAPEX Keynote Speakers Discuss Elections, State of Aftermarket

on

BendPak Introduces Ergochair Brand with Ergo-RS Model

on

CEMB's 2-Hit Wheel Balancer Looks to 'Transform' Balancing

on

Turbo Wholesale Tires Gains Investor, 2 Industry Veterans
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Southern-Tire-Mart-Huntsville-1400 Southern-Tire-Mart-Huntsville-1400

News

Southern Tire Mart’s Acquisition Train Keeps on Chuggin’
Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick

People

Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick
Falken-OE-Toyota-Tundra Falken-OE-Toyota-Tundra

News

Falken to Supply Wildpeak A/T to 2022 Toyota Tundra Models
combine-as-background-with-Erik-Olsen-image--TBC-warehouse-1000x563-1400 combine-as-background-with-Erik-Olsen-image--TBC-warehouse-1000x563-1400

People

Erik Olsen, Past TBC Corp. President & CEO, Dies
Connect
Tire Review Magazine