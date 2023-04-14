 AAPEX is Among the 50 Fastest-Growing Trade Shows

Trade Show Executive (TSE) recognized AAPEX in two top-50 categories.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
AAPEX-Awards

AAPEX has been recognized as one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows of 2022 by Trade Show Executive (TSE). The event annually unites the more than $1.8 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry in Las Vegas for the latest product innovations and technologies, service professional training and networking.

AAPEX made TSE’s Fastest 50 Class of 2022 in two categories: Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space and Number of Exhibitors.

In 2022, the number of manufacturers and supplier companies exhibiting at AAPEX more than doubled from the previous year with representation from 44 countries, organizers say. AAPEX also reported a 93% return to pre-pandemic attendance with targeted buyers representing more than 120 countries.

TSE identifies the 50 fastest-growing trade shows in three metric categories: net square feet of exhibit space, the number of exhibitors and total attendance. According to TSE, the class of 2022 hit “unprecedented growth rates” for all metrics, signaling the strong return of trade shows last year.

AAPEX will be honored at this year’s Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 Awards & Summit, May 1-3, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida.

AAPEX 2023 will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Attendee registration will open in early May. Companies interested in exhibiting should visit the exhibitor portal for more information.

