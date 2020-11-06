Waiting for someone to leave to recruit for their replacement gets you “Mr. Right Now” in a move of desperation instead of finding “Mr. Right.” During the Virtual AAPEX Experience session “How to Attract Top Talent” on Thursday, Nov. 5, Rick White, president, 180BIZ, told attendees how to become their own “Talent Magnet” and bring the cream of the crop right to your front door.

White shared insights into how to identify the mistakes you’re making in your hiring process, and what top talent needs and wants from a company to come on board and stay.

“They’re actually out there, and I’m going to show you what to do to find them,” said White, noting that the old ways of attracting top-performing talent won’t work; “you have to stop chasing top talent and start attracting them.”

The main mistake shop owners make is not “hiring the wrong person,” it’s keeping the wrong ones too long, advised White. “What’s holding you back?” he asked. Most owners have a fear factor, in that they don’t let under-performers go (those he calls “toxic talent” who are extremely disengaged at work) because they don’t want to rock the boat and, unfortunately, feel it’s better to have someone than no one, he explained. But this strategy negatively impacts the culture of your business.

Top talent, on the other hand, produces better results, to the tune of company sales being 20% higher, said White. These so-called “super-star, high-achieving” employees better represent your company and are willing to go the extra mile for customers.