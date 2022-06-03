AAPEX 2022 Announces Repair Shop HQ Onsite Training

AAPEX 2022 has announced the lineup of Repair Shop HQ technical and business management training for shop owners, service advisors and technicians.

AAPEX relied on a panel of shop owners to select this year’s training sessions. The panel reviewed more than 150 submissions and identified training that would best equip service professionals with the skills to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. Beginner, intermediate and advanced-level training will be led by the industry’s top trainers and speakers, including Mike Reynolds, Mobile Automotive Service Solutions; John Thornton, Autotrain, Inc.; Eric Ziegler, EZ Diagnostic Solutions; Greg Bunch, Transformers Institute; Bob Cushing, Advance Auto Parts; and Kim and Brian Walker, Shop Marketing Pros. Technical training will include ADAS systems and calibrations, hybrid and EV case studies, CAN Bus diagnostics, electrical diagnosis, modern induction systems, and using current probes to diagnose drivability dilemmas, the company says.

Business management training will focus on a range of topics, including marketing strategies, inclusive hiring, onboarding and employee retention practices, the modern connected shop, confident selling, and building a culture that employees will embrace, the company says. All sessions will take place in training theaters in Repair Shop HQ, located on Level 1 of The Venetian Expo, and are accredited toward the Automotive Aftermarket Professional and Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional designations. Attendees may sign up for training when registering for AAPEX at aapexshow.com/register or visit sessions on the Training Schedule to register, the company says­­­­­­. The fee per session is $50. AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

