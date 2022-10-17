Connect with us
Gear Up for AAPEX 2022 With New Mobile App

The AAPEX 2022 Mobile App offers many features to help attendees prepare for this year’s event, including interactive floor plans, exhibitor showrooms and a My Show Planner. AAPEX says its mobile app is live on both the App Store for iOS users and Google Play for Android users. Attendees who currently have the app downloaded from last year’s event on their phones will enjoy an automatic update to the new version.

The app also includes a product category search of exhibitors and a New Products section, as well as information about Joe’s Garage–the fully built-out shop on the show floor – and a schedule of events, says AAPEX. AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

In this article:
