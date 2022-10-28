AAPEX Show 2022: Full List of Events, Locations for Networking

At this year’s AAPEX Show, the Auto Care Association will open different locations and host several events for attendees. The organization encourages attendees to meet its staff and get the most out of the AAPEX experience at the following event locations. For more information about event registration, click here.

Auto Care Association Member Center Times available: Oct. 31, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nov. 1–Nov. 3, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Location: Venetian Expo Meeting Rooms 201–203 The Auto Care Association Member Center offers members a place off the show floor to rest, enjoy light snacks, check email, network or host meetings. AWDA Booth Location: Booth A3668–Level Two, Venetian Expo Located within the AWDA Pavilion, the AWDA Booth offers members complimentary meeting rooms and networking. Innovation Intersection Location: Booth UP2–Level Two Lobby, Venetian Expo The association intends for its Innovation Intersection to be a haven of interactive data tools and information on emerging vehicle technologies and solutions. Import Vehicle Community Booth Location: Booth A42001–Venetian Ballroom/Level Two, The Venetian Hotel The Import Vehicle Community Lounge will provide complimentary meeting rooms for members. Import Product and Marketing Awards Showcase Location: Booth A42007–Venetian Ballroom/Level Two, The Venetian Hotel Hosted by the Import Vehicle Community, the Import Product and Marketing Awards recognizes innovative products and marketing concepts designed to serve the import aftermarket. The Import Vehicle Community sponsors the awards program and is open to all AAPEX exhibitors.

Right to Repair Bay Location: Bay 9, R8016–Joe’s Garage, Level One, Venetian Expo Visit the Right to Repair Bay in Joe’s Garage to learn how you can secure your right to vehicle repair and maintenance data and see a live demo of the industry’s technical solution for safe, secure standardized and direct access to vehicle data. Events: AWDA Opening General Session and Manufacturers’ Reception General Session: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Veronese Ballroom, The Venetian Hotel Manufacturers’ Reception: 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Titian Ballroom, The Venetian Hotel All show participants are invited to the AWDA Opening General Session, highlighting the year’s accomplishments and providing a look to the future. An awards ceremony will recognize the contributions of key industry executives, followed immediately by the opportunity to network with some of the industry’s most influential members at the Manufacturers’ Reception.

AAPEX Reception Time: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Location: The Venetian Expo, Level Two Lobby A standing-room-only networking event with complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. International Matchmaking Program Time: Nov. 1 – Nov. 2 Location: Casanova 504, The Venetian Expo The association, in partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service, offers U.S. exhibitors and international buyers a unique opportunity to connect during AAPEX 2022 through the International Matchmaking Program. U.S. exhibitors interested in entering or increasing their presence in the international market, or international buyers interested in connecting with U.S. exhibitors, are welcome to participate. Presidents’ Update: Joint EV and Ecommerce Forecasts Time: Nov. 1, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Location: The Venetian Expo, Level 2 Lobby The Presidents’ Update will focus on e-commerce trends and provide an outlook forecast, which will provide the insights needed to navigate the rapidly evolving industry, according to the association. The session analyzes consumer trends driving e-commerce growth while the electrification forecast provides the industry with the insights required to navigate the rapidly changing industry.

Keynote Breakfast Time: Nov. 1, 6:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Location: Palazzo Ballroom, Level 5, The Venetian Hotel Join political consultant James Carville and political strategist Karl Rove in a moderated conversation about where to look for trends across the country and the impact of the elections on the United States and the world. In this interactive session, they’ll take questions from our audience about the current state of politics and their projections for the future. The keynote session will also feature an opening “State of the Industry” presentation from Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, and Paul McCarthy, president and CEO of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA).

This event is ticketed. Import Product and Marketing Awards Presentation Time: Nov. 1, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Location: Booth A42001 Venetian Ballroom/Level Two, The Venetian Hotel Hosted by the Import Vehicle Community, the Import Product and Marketing Awards Presentation recognizes award winners of innovative products and marketing programs designed to serve the import aftermarket. The awards presentation is open to all and free to attend. Import Vehicle Community Fabulous Networking Reception Time: Nov. 1, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Location: Titian Ballroom 2201, The Venetian Hotel The Import Vehicle Community hosts the annual Fabulous Networking Reception to help members create and secure networking opportunities that increase brand awareness and visibility in the import segment of the industry. All Import Vehicle Community members will receive tickets to attend.

YANG Reception Time: Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Location: Palazzo Pool Deck The Yang Reception at AAPEX provides young professionals with opportunities to learn and network with their peers. This reception is free to attend for all Yang attendees under 40 and Yang mentors, but pre-registration is required. Women in Auto Care Networking Breakfast Time: Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Location: Sugarcane Raw Bar and Grill, The Venetian Hotel Women in Auto Care’s annual networking breakfast gives AAPEX attendees a chance to connect with the community over a cup of coffee outside of the busy show hours. Tickets are required to attend.

Import Vehicle Community Luncheon and Awards Program Time: Nov. 2, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Location: Veronese Ballroom 2401, The Venetian Hotel The Import Vehicle Community Luncheon and Awards Program features an industry update and awards presentation honoring men and women who have contributed significantly to the import automotive aftermarket. Tickets are required for entry Women in Auto Care Awards Time: Nov. 2, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Location: The Venetian Level Two Lobby The Women in Auto Care awards will honor the winners of both the Women of the Year Awards and the Automotive Communications Awards. The awards are open to all and free to attend.

