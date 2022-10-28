fbpx
AAPEX Show 2022: Full List of Events, Locations for Networking

At this year’s AAPEX Show, the Auto Care Association will open different locations and host several events for attendees. The organization encourages attendees to meet its staff and get the most out of the AAPEX experience at the following event locations. For more information about event registration, click here.

Auto Care Association Member Center

Times available: Oct. 31, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nov. 1–Nov. 3, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Venetian Expo Meeting Rooms 201–203

The Auto Care Association Member Center offers members a place off the show floor to rest, enjoy light snacks, check email, network or host meetings.

AWDA Booth

Location: Booth A3668–Level Two, Venetian Expo

Located within the AWDA Pavilion, the AWDA Booth offers members complimentary meeting rooms and networking.

Innovation Intersection

Location: Booth UP2–Level Two Lobby, Venetian Expo

The association intends for its Innovation Intersection to be a haven of interactive data tools and information on emerging vehicle technologies and solutions.

Import Vehicle Community Booth

Location: Booth A42001–Venetian Ballroom/Level Two, The Venetian Hotel

The Import Vehicle Community Lounge will provide complimentary meeting rooms for members.

Import Product and Marketing Awards Showcase

Location: Booth A42007–Venetian Ballroom/Level Two, The Venetian Hotel

Hosted by the Import Vehicle Community, the Import Product and Marketing Awards recognizes innovative products and marketing concepts designed to serve the import aftermarket. The Import Vehicle Community sponsors the awards program and is open to all AAPEX exhibitors.

Right to Repair Bay

Location: Bay 9, R8016–Joe’s Garage, Level One, Venetian Expo

Visit the Right to Repair Bay in Joe’s Garage to learn how you can secure your right to vehicle repair and maintenance data and see a live demo of the industry’s technical solution for safe, secure standardized and direct access to vehicle data.

Events:

AWDA Opening General Session and Manufacturers’ Reception

General Session: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Veronese Ballroom, The Venetian Hotel

Manufacturers’ Reception: 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Titian Ballroom, The Venetian Hotel

All show participants are invited to the AWDA Opening General Session, highlighting the year’s accomplishments and providing a look to the future. An awards ceremony will recognize the contributions of key industry executives, followed immediately by the opportunity to network with some of the industry’s most influential members at the Manufacturers’ Reception.

AAPEX Reception

Time: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Venetian Expo, Level Two Lobby

A standing-room-only networking event with complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. 

International Matchmaking Program

Time: Nov. 1 – Nov. 2

Location: Casanova 504, The Venetian Expo

The association, in partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service, offers U.S. exhibitors and international buyers a unique opportunity to connect during AAPEX 2022 through the International Matchmaking Program. U.S. exhibitors interested in entering or increasing their presence in the international market, or international buyers interested in connecting with U.S. exhibitors, are welcome to participate.

Presidents’ Update: Joint EV and Ecommerce Forecasts

Time: Nov. 1, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: The Venetian Expo, Level 2 Lobby

The Presidents’ Update will focus on e-commerce trends and provide an outlook forecast, which will provide the insights needed to navigate the rapidly evolving industry, according to the association. The session analyzes consumer trends driving e-commerce growth while the electrification forecast provides the industry with the insights required to navigate the rapidly changing industry.

Keynote Breakfast

Time: Nov. 1, 6:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Location: Palazzo Ballroom, Level 5, The Venetian Hotel

Join political consultant James Carville and political strategist Karl Rove in a moderated conversation about where to look for trends across the country and the impact of the elections on the United States and the world. In this interactive session, they’ll take questions from our audience about the current state of politics and their projections for the future.

The keynote session will also feature an opening “State of the Industry” presentation from Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, and Paul McCarthy, president and CEO of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA).

This event is ticketed.

Import Product and Marketing Awards Presentation

Time: Nov. 1, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Booth A42001

Venetian Ballroom/Level Two, The Venetian Hotel

Hosted by the Import Vehicle Community, the Import Product and Marketing Awards Presentation recognizes award winners of innovative products and marketing programs designed to serve the import aftermarket. The awards presentation is open to all and free to attend.

Import Vehicle Community Fabulous Networking Reception

Time: Nov. 1, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Titian Ballroom 2201, The Venetian Hotel

The Import Vehicle Community hosts the annual Fabulous Networking Reception to help members create and secure networking opportunities that increase brand awareness and visibility in the import segment of the industry. All Import Vehicle Community members will receive tickets to attend.

YANG Reception

Time: Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Palazzo Pool Deck

The Yang Reception at AAPEX provides young professionals with opportunities to learn and network with their peers. This reception is free to attend for all Yang attendees under 40 and Yang mentors, but pre-registration is required.

Women in Auto Care Networking Breakfast

Time: Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Location: Sugarcane Raw Bar and Grill, The Venetian Hotel

Women in Auto Care’s annual networking breakfast gives AAPEX attendees a chance to connect with the community over a cup of coffee outside of the busy show hours. Tickets are required to attend.

Import Vehicle Community Luncheon and Awards Program

Time: Nov. 2, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Veronese Ballroom 2401, The Venetian Hotel

The Import Vehicle Community Luncheon and Awards Program features an industry update and awards presentation honoring men and women who have contributed significantly to the import automotive aftermarket. Tickets are required for entry

Women in Auto Care Awards

Time: Nov. 2, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: The Venetian Level Two Lobby

The Women in Auto Care awards will honor the winners of both the Women of the Year Awards and the Automotive Communications Awards. The awards are open to all and free to attend.

Women in Auto Care Reception

Time: Nov. 2, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Titian Ballroom 2201, The Venetian Hotel

The Women in Auto Care community is hosting its annual AAPEX reception for a chance to connect with the community outside of the busy show hours.

This event is free to attend for all AAPEX attendees.

