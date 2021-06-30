AAPEX 2021 Opens Nominations for Service and Repair Awards

AAPEX is now accepting nominations for the second annual Shop Owner of the Year, Service Advisor of the Year and Technician of the Year awards. The awards recognize and elevate the services that auto repair professionals provide to keep the world’s 1.4 billion vehicles on the road. AAPEX 2021 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Nominations are due Sept. 1 and should be submitted online at www.aapexshow.com/serviceawards.

According to AAPEX, an independent panel of shop owners and industry leaders will select the award recipients based on their commitment to training and ASE certification; local, community, charitable and industry involvement; diagnostic, teamwork and mentoring skills; and personal and professional qualities.

AAPEX will announce and honor recipients of the three awards on Nov. 2, during the keynote session at this year’s in-person event.

The AAPEX Service and Repair Awards were established in 2020 and presented virtually to Shop Owner of the Year Brian Sump, Avalon Motorsports and Urban Autocare, Denver, Colorado; Service Advisor of the Year Jason Sexton, Dynamic Automotive, Frederick, Maryland; and Technician of the Year Norm Schultz, Interstate Auto Care, Madison Heights, Michigan.