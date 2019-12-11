Video/Autel
December 11, 2019

AAPEX 2019: Autel’s Car Key Programming Solutions

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Auto Care Association CEO Applauds Trump Administration, Congress on USMCA Deal

Trelleborg Introduces Tire for Rice Farming

Yokohama Tire Launches Two Radial E-3 Tires for Scrapers

BCA Bearings Releases 21 New SKUs

Continental Introduces 10-Year Ag Tire Warranty for EMEA Markets

YouTube Video on Brake Pad Testing by ‘Engineering Explained’ Trending With Over 1.3M Views

Pinnacle Automotive Systems Releases Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner

Epicor Releases Automated Widgets Analytics Portfolio

Pep Boys Opens Relocated Service and Tire Center in New Jersey

Firestone Industrial Products Names New Director of Engineering

Chad Schnitz, national sales manager for strategic accounts at Autel, gives you a look at Autel’s car key programming tools for locksmithing and diagnostic work. These tools give technicians access to security systems and program keys to their vehicles. Products featured in this video include:

  • The Autel MaxiIM IM508, for shops that have a professional-level scan tool, gives techs access to keys for Asian and domestic vehicles. Using Autel’s XP400 with the IM508 expands a shop’s coverage to European vehicles as well.
  • The Autel MaxiIM IM608 is three tools in one. It can do the diagnostic work of the MS908S and comes with IM508 and XP 400 immobilizer functions. It also can come with a J2534 ECD box for key programming.

Autel also has a line of accessories for its key programming tools, including:

  • The APB 112, which gives shops the ability to emulate the master key, saving a step in key programming functionality.
  • The G-Box, which allows shops to perform in-circuit and out-of-circuit programming on Mercedes and BMW models and shortens programming time.
Show Full Article