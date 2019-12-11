AAPEX 2019: Autel’s Car Key Programming Solutions

Chad Schnitz, national sales manager for strategic accounts at Autel, gives you a look at Autel’s car key programming tools for locksmithing and diagnostic work. These tools give technicians access to security systems and program keys to their vehicles. Products featured in this video include:

The Autel MaxiIM IM508, for shops that have a professional-level scan tool, gives techs access to keys for Asian and domestic vehicles. Using Autel’s XP400 with the IM508 expands a shop’s coverage to European vehicles as well.

The Autel MaxiIM IM608 is three tools in one. It can do the diagnostic work of the MS908S and comes with IM508 and XP 400 immobilizer functions. It also can come with a J2534 ECD box for key programming.

Autel also has a line of accessories for its key programming tools, including: