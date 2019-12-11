AAPEX 2019: A Look at Autel’s TPMS Lineup

John Amato, TPMS technical trainer for Autel, shares a portion of Autel’s TPMS product line at the 2019 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas. Products featured in this video include:

Autel’s MX-sensor, a single SKU dual-frequency sensor compatible with more than 98% of the vehicle market.

Autel’s TS508, its flagship TPMS tool, is designed to program sensors, perform relearn procedures and placard value adjustments as well as a TPMS status screen.

Autel’s TS608 is a wireless touchscreen tablet, designed with the same features of the TS508. It combines all of Autel’s TPMS functions as well as all module diagnostics and live vehicle data as well as service functions.