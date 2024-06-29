Inaugural AACF humanitarian award announced

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) has announced the first AACF Humanitarian Award, sponsored by Nexus North America. The foundation said this award aims to recognize and honor individuals, companies, associations, or groups within the automotive aftermarket industry who have demonstrated dedication to improving the lives of others through humanitarian efforts. AACF said the humanitarian award seeks to highlight those who embody compassion, selflessness, and a sense of social responsibility. Nominees have contributed to positive change within their communities, whether locally, nationally, or globally.

Nominations for the AACF Humanitarian Award opened in June, the deadline for nominations is February 1, 2025.

“We are thrilled to introduce the AACF Humanitarian Award in partnership with NEXUS North America,” said Jon Owens, national sales manager for Epicor Software and president of the board of AACF. “This award represents a meaningful way to celebrate those in our industry who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others. We encourage everyone to nominate individuals or organizations who exemplify the spirit of humanitarianism.”

AACF said the selection process for its humanitarian award will be rigorous, with nominees evaluated based on their demonstrated impact and commitment to humanitarian causes. The award recipient will be announced at a ceremony during Connect 2025.