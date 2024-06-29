 Inaugural AACF humanitarian award announced

Sponsored by NEXUS North America, award nominations will be accepted until Feb. 1, 2025.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
award-stock

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) has announced the first AACF Humanitarian Award, sponsored by Nexus North America. The foundation said this award aims to recognize and honor individuals, companies, associations, or groups within the automotive aftermarket industry who have demonstrated dedication to improving the lives of others through humanitarian efforts. AACF said the humanitarian award seeks to highlight those who embody compassion, selflessness, and a sense of social responsibility. Nominees have contributed to positive change within their communities, whether locally, nationally, or globally.

Nominations for the AACF Humanitarian Award opened in June, the deadline for nominations is February 1, 2025.

“We are thrilled to introduce the AACF Humanitarian Award in partnership with NEXUS North America,” said Jon Owens, national sales manager for Epicor Software and president of the board of AACF. “This award represents a meaningful way to celebrate those in our industry who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others. We encourage everyone to nominate individuals or organizations who exemplify the spirit of humanitarianism.”

AACF said the selection process for its humanitarian award will be rigorous, with nominees evaluated based on their demonstrated impact and commitment to humanitarian causes. The award recipient will be announced at a ceremony during Connect 2025.

News

Litens Aftermarket introduces new tensioner technology

A new Easy Button latch featuring ‘Technician Assist Pin’ technology enables tensioner replacement to be done by a single technician, the company said.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Litens-new-technology-1400

Litens Aftermarket N.A. introduced its new "Easy Button" latch combined with its TAP (Technician Assist Pin) technology, which it said is an improvement to OE tensioner design that enables a safer and more efficient tensioner replacement process that can be done by a single technician.

The company said the Easy Button latch simplifies the process of replacing the tensioner by making it a one-person job by assisting during the most difficult part of the process: routing the belt with the tensioner in the fully retracted position.

Continental names head of automotive aftermarket & original equipment services

Stefan Feder’s responsibilities will include the management of sales, marketing, operations, quality and product management.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-Stefan-Feder-1400
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

Schaeffler will deliver technical educational content to Automotive Transmission Service Group members .

By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres opens finished goods warehouse in Dayton, TN

The warehouse can hold hundreds of thousands of tires, which are shipped from the finished goods warehouse to its nine-warehouse network.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-finished-goods-warehouse
Continental Tire’s Sumter, SC plant celebrates 10 years, unveils extruder line

The Sumter plant, which officially opened in 2014, employs approximately 1,300 employees and focuses on producing PLT tires.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-Sumter-plant

Radar Tires to sponsor Milhausen Motorsports for the Amsoil Off-Road Championship

Milhuasen Motorsports will use a range of Radar Tires’s light truck tires including the Renegade A/T5, Renegade R/T and Renegade R7 M/T.

By Christian Hinton
Radar-Tires-sponsorship-motorsports
TEXA, Motor Information Systems partner on access to OEM repair information

TEXA IDC5 Car diagnostic software provides free access without login or authentication required to the Motor TruSpeed platform.

By Christian Hinton
TEXA-Vehicle-Coverage
Fountain Tire names owner Darrin Zubiak this year’s MVP

Awarded annually since 2004, the Most Valuable Player is selected from owners across Fountain Tire’s network of 167 locations.

By Christian Hinton
Fountain-Tire-2024-MVP-Darrin-Zubiak
Bridgestone Potenza tires secure 5 of Top 10 spots in One Lap of America

Bridgestone’s ultra-high performance Potenza tires used by 25 of 77 total teams (33% of the field).

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Team-Potenza-Race-Potenza-RE-71RS-Cars