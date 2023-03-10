 2024 OTR Tire Conference is Vegas Bound

Las Vegas will play host to TIA's 2024 OTR Conference at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is keeping its Off-the-Road Tire Conference in the West for 2024. The 69th annual event will be held Feb. 21-24, 2024, at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TIA unveiled its plans for next year’s event on Feb. 24, on the last day of the 2023 OTR Tire Conference in Tucson, Arizona. More than 500 people from 40 states and 13 countries attended the Tucson conference, which featured 10 educational sessions, tabletop exhibits, leisure activities and networking opportunities over the two and a half days.

“It’s been many years since the OTR Tire Conference has been held in Las Vegas and the venue is an exciting draw for attendees,” said TIA CEO Richard “Dick” Gust. “The Red Rock Casino is located 10 miles off the Las Vegas Strip and less than 20 minutes from Harry Reid International Airport. It is the gateway to majestic Red Rock Canyon and is a beautiful location allowing for lots of interaction between attendees, suppliers, sponsors and speakers. I look forward to seeing everyone in Nevada for OTR 2024.”

