Connect with us
2023-Auto-Care-Factbook-Auto-Care-Digital-Hub

News

The 2023 Auto Care Factbook Is Now Availabe

Advertisement
Avatar

on

The Auto Care Association‘s 32nd edition of the “Auto Care Factbook” is now available on the Auto Care Digital Hub. This year’s factbook report provides more new data, including insight on how the auto care industry has fared following the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest consumer and industry trends, expanded international market performance and more, the association says.

Despite the prolonged effects and supply chain challenges, the automotive aftermarket grew by 14.8% in 2021 – exceeding the previous year’s expectations of 11.5% growth for the year, the association reports. As the economy stabilizes, substantial growth is also expected in 2022 (8.5%), followed by steady and sustainable growth from 2023 to 2025 (3.5% – 5.0%). The automotive aftermarket is now expected to be a $514 billion industry by 2024. 

In the Auto Care Factbook report, readers will find:  

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
  • Expanded e-commerce coverage, including comparison of return rates for automotive parts vs. other industries, and a deep dive into China’s online-to-offline e-commerce ecosystem; 
  • Expanded electric and hybrid vehicle statistics, including vehicle mileage, replacement rates, near-term adoption forecasts and OE parts installed on electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles; 
  • Expanded collision industry metrics, including average collision repair costs and stats related to the number of parts, labor-related costs, and origin of replacement parts; also, average costs for the top 50 components in six selected categories and a monthly number of collisions inferred from telematics data. 

All Auto Care Association members viewing the “Factbook” will be able to access up-to-date data in the TrendLens interactive data platform. There, members can drill down on data points and filter and overlay them with other data sets to get the full picture of the industry, the association says. Auto Care members can access the “Factbook” for free by logging in.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Specialty-Equipment Parts Sales Increase by $3 Billion

News: Study: Crumb Rubber in Asphalt Can Protect Roads From Aging

News: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires

News: Sumitomo Rubber North America Announces Price Increases

Advertisement

on

The 2023 Auto Care Factbook Is Now Availabe

on

Pomp’s Tire Service Announces Acquisition of Whalen Tires

on

Fix-A-Flat Parent Company Awarded By Autozone

on

Continental Tire Announces June Promotion
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Implement Tires Get Boost from Sophisticated Technologies

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Why Consistency Wins Customers with Tires Plus' Jarid Lundeen

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Voxx Products

Voxx Products
Phone: 310-783-1613Fax: 310-783-1623
320 Maple Ave., Torrance CA 90503
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

ATD to Acquire Monro, Inc.’s Tires Now Distribution Assets
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Sumitomo Recalls Almost 7,000 Sumitomo and Falken Tires

News

Nokian Tyres’ Dayton Factory Celebrates New Entrance, Growth

People

Winhere Brake Parts Hires New Director of Friction Category
Connect
Tire Review Magazine