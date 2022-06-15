The 2023 Auto Care Factbook Is Now Availabe

The Auto Care Association‘s 32nd edition of the “Auto Care Factbook” is now available on the Auto Care Digital Hub. This year’s factbook report provides more new data, including insight on how the auto care industry has fared following the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest consumer and industry trends, expanded international market performance and more, the association says.



Despite the prolonged effects and supply chain challenges, the automotive aftermarket grew by 14.8% in 2021 – exceeding the previous year’s expectations of 11.5% growth for the year, the association reports. As the economy stabilizes, substantial growth is also expected in 2022 (8.5%), followed by steady and sustainable growth from 2023 to 2025 (3.5% – 5.0%). The automotive aftermarket is now expected to be a $514 billion industry by 2024.



In the Auto Care Factbook report, readers will find: