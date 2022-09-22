Telle Tire & Auto Centers Named 2022 Top Shop Winner

Telle Tire & Auto Centers, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with 19 locations throughout the state, was named this year’s Tire Review Top Shop Winner. Aaron Telle, a fourth-generation tire dealer and the company’s president and CEO, and Laura Telle, Aaron’s wife and chief people officer, accepted the award at the Top Shop Summit with Tire Review and the contest’s sponsor, Coats, in attendance.

“We’re very honored and excited to be named Top Shop,” says Aaron Telle, fourth-generation tire dealer and the company’s president and CEO. “It’s special for us being our 80th anniversary. Growing up in the family business and working alongside my father, I’ve been able to see how we’ve grown. None of this would be possible without our associates and I want to thank all of them for what they do each and every day as a part of our Telle Tire team.” Aaron took over the helm of Telle Tire in 2009 with the goal to expand the business. After establishing a second location in 2011, Aaron and his team have acquired a total of 18 stores in the past 11 years. With an eye on growth, Telle Tire keeps true to the culture that has made it a staple in the St. Louis community. Modern and polished defines the customer experience at Telle Tire, and it boasts a multi-generational customer base. The Telles also take care of their people with opportunities for training and advancement as well as a suite of benefits.

“Telle Tire & Auto Centers epitomizes what a Top Shop in this industry is,” says Madeleine Winer, Tire Review editor. “Aaron and Laura are laser-focused on service, whether it’s to their customer base, their community or their staff. They have been able to adapt, grow and evolve the business in a rapidly changing industry while keeping true to the family values the business was founded on 80 years ago. We congratulate the whole Telle Tire team!” During the event, Tire Review also honored this year’s Top Shop Finalists: Best-One of Indy, with 15 locations in the greater Indianapolis area; and Don Foshay’s Discount Tire & Alignment, with six locations in Maine.

