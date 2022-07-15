2022 SEMA Show to Highlight EV Trends, Technologies

The 2022 SEMA Show will feature an expanded “SEMA Electrified” section. Located in the North Hall, the specialized exhibit area will feature the latest advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology, including new products and solutions for EV platforms and conversions, SEMA says.

Although alternative powertrains currently represent just 1% of the 250 million cars, SUVs and light-duty trucks in operation on American roads, sales and interest in EVs are increasing rapidly. According to recent SEMA market research, the electric market includes several areas of opportunity for the aftermarket, including the development of parts and products to aid in the conversion of older internal-combustion vehicles; building and modifying new project, racing, and purpose-built vehicles; and expertly accessorizing new OEM electric offerings.

The dedicated SEMA Electrified section will highlight the possibilities in the electric market, and EV projects and products will be displayed throughout the SEMA Show.