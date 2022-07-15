Connect with us

News

2022 SEMA Show to Highlight EV Trends, Technologies

Advertisement
Avatar

on

The 2022 SEMA Show will feature an expanded “SEMA Electrified” section. Located in the North Hall, the specialized exhibit area will feature the latest advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology, including new products and solutions for EV platforms and conversions, SEMA says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Although alternative powertrains currently represent just 1% of the 250 million cars, SUVs and light-duty trucks in operation on American roads, sales and interest in EVs are increasing rapidly. According to recent SEMA market research, the electric market includes several areas of opportunity for the aftermarket, including the development of parts and products to aid in the conversion of older internal-combustion vehicles; building and modifying new project, racing, and purpose-built vehicles; and expertly accessorizing new OEM electric offerings.

The dedicated SEMA Electrified section will highlight the possibilities in the electric market, and EV projects and products will be displayed throughout the SEMA Show.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Marangoni Goes Solo in India Via Acquisition

News: Bridgestone Releases 3.0 Journey 2022 Corporate Value Report

News: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires

News: Drive Partners with Babcox Media for Upcoming Drive Expo

Advertisement

on

2022 SEMA Show to Highlight EV Trends, Technologies

on

Toyo Tires Announces Executive Changes in Manufacturing

on

Groupe Touchette to Acquire American Tire Distributors' National Business

on

Pirelli Supports United Nations Fund Dedicated to Road Safety
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Maxam Tire Grows the MS915 Tire Series

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals

News

Bridgestone’s TireConnect Enables Direct Referrals
TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Hankook Tire America President to Step Down July 1
AAPEX-Awards AAPEX-Awards

News

AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract Automotive Aftermarket Talent

People

TBC Announces Brian Maciak to Lead Big O Tires Team
Connect
Tire Review Magazine