2022 TIA OTR Tire Conference to Offer 12 Educational Sessions

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has scheduled 12 general educational sessions and two break-out sessions for its 2022 Off-the-Road Tire Conference, which will take place Feb. 23-26, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa in Miramar Beach, Florida.

The educational sessions will focus on training, industry information, professional development and government affairs and will include a new Women in the Industry panel. In addition, Jeff Glasbrenner, a Paralympian who became the first American amputee to climb Mount Everest in 2016, will deliver a motivational speech.

The full schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 23

  • Legislative Update, presented by Roy Littlefield IV, TIA director of government affairs;
  • “Managing the Future of OTR End-of-Life Tires,” presented by John Sheerin, director, end-of-life tire program, U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA); Leigh-Ann Stewart, director of health and safety, Kal Tire; and Debra Hamlin, director of commercial business, environmental, health, safety and sustainability, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations;
  • “Jacking and Cribbing,” presented by Jeff Faubion, TIA/MSHA compliance specialist, Bridgestone Americas Inc.; Roy Galyer, training manager, Klinge Holdings Pty. Ltd.; and Matt White, TIA director of tire service;
  • Virtual OTR Tech Panel, presented by Mark Shimko, safety trainer, McCarthy Tire Service, and Faubion, Galyer and White.

Thursday, Feb. 24

  • U.S. Economic Forecast, presented by Kevin Rohlwing, TIA senior vice president of training;
  • Canadian Economic Forecast, presented by Rohlwing on behalf of the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada;
  • Tire Repair Panel, presented by Robbie Bushnell, vice president of tire repair products, 31 Inc. XtraSeal; Brian Laughlin, key account manager, TECH International; and Jeff Young, vice president OTR and retread products, Rema Tip Top North America; and
  • Women in the Industry Panel (panelists to be announced later).

Friday, Feb. 25

  • “10 Big Tech Trends Affecting Businesses This Year… And Beyond,” presented by Gene Marks, CPA, Marks Group PC;
  • “Attracting, Developing & Retaining Top Tire Industry Talent,” presented by Mike Cioffi, founder, Tire Talent;
  • “Essential Leadership for Crucial Moments,” presented by Mike Acker, communication coach, ADVANCE, Coaching and Consulting L.L.C.;
  • Motivational Speaker: “Overcoming Obstacles and Achieving Goals,” presented by Jeff Glasbrenner.

Break-out sessions on Friday include:

  • “The Present Future of Robotics in Today’s Retread Production Plants,” presented by Daniel Zeledon, president, Tesco-Italmatic L.L.C.; and
  • “Advancing OTR Recycling, New Markets and Sustainability Solutions,” presented by Genti Bardhi, head of business development & government affairs – North America, Salvadori.

To download a conference registration form and receive more information, visit https://www.tireindustry.org/2022-otr-tire-conference.

2022 TIA OTR Tire Conference to Offer 12 Educational Sessions

