2022 TIA OTR Tire Conference to Offer 12 Educational Sessions

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has scheduled 12 general educational sessions and two break-out sessions for its 2022 Off-the-Road Tire Conference, which will take place Feb. 23-26, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa in Miramar Beach, Florida.

The educational sessions will focus on training, industry information, professional development and government affairs and will include a new Women in the Industry panel. In addition, Jeff Glasbrenner, a Paralympian who became the first American amputee to climb Mount Everest in 2016, will deliver a motivational speech.

The full schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Legislative Update, presented by Roy Littlefield IV, TIA director of government affairs;

“Managing the Future of OTR End-of-Life Tires,” presented by John Sheerin, director, end-of-life tire program, U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA); Leigh-Ann Stewart, director of health and safety, Kal Tire; and Debra Hamlin, director of commercial business, environmental, health, safety and sustainability, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations;

“Jacking and Cribbing,” presented by Jeff Faubion, TIA/MSHA compliance specialist, Bridgestone Americas Inc.; Roy Galyer, training manager, Klinge Holdings Pty. Ltd.; and Matt White, TIA director of tire service;

Virtual OTR Tech Panel, presented by Mark Shimko, safety trainer, McCarthy Tire Service, and Faubion, Galyer and White.

Thursday, Feb. 24