2022 TIA OTR Tire Conference to Offer 12 Educational Sessions

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has scheduled 12 general educational sessions and two break-out sessions for its 2022 Off-the-Road Tire Conference, which will take place Feb. 23-26, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa in Miramar Beach, Florida.
The educational sessions will focus on training, industry information, professional development and government affairs and will include a new Women in the Industry panel. In addition, Jeff Glasbrenner, a Paralympian who became the first American amputee to climb Mount Everest in 2016, will deliver a motivational speech.
The full schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Legislative Update, presented by Roy Littlefield IV, TIA director of government affairs;
- “Managing the Future of OTR End-of-Life Tires,” presented by John Sheerin, director, end-of-life tire program, U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA); Leigh-Ann Stewart, director of health and safety, Kal Tire; and Debra Hamlin, director of commercial business, environmental, health, safety and sustainability, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations;
- “Jacking and Cribbing,” presented by Jeff Faubion, TIA/MSHA compliance specialist, Bridgestone Americas Inc.; Roy Galyer, training manager, Klinge Holdings Pty. Ltd.; and Matt White, TIA director of tire service;
- Virtual OTR Tech Panel, presented by Mark Shimko, safety trainer, McCarthy Tire Service, and Faubion, Galyer and White.
Thursday, Feb. 24
- U.S. Economic Forecast, presented by Kevin Rohlwing, TIA senior vice president of training;
- Canadian Economic Forecast, presented by Rohlwing on behalf of the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada;
- Tire Repair Panel, presented by Robbie Bushnell, vice president of tire repair products, 31 Inc. XtraSeal; Brian Laughlin, key account manager, TECH International; and Jeff Young, vice president OTR and retread products, Rema Tip Top North America; and
- Women in the Industry Panel (panelists to be announced later).
Friday, Feb. 25
- “10 Big Tech Trends Affecting Businesses This Year… And Beyond,” presented by Gene Marks, CPA, Marks Group PC;
- “Attracting, Developing & Retaining Top Tire Industry Talent,” presented by Mike Cioffi, founder, Tire Talent;
- “Essential Leadership for Crucial Moments,” presented by Mike Acker, communication coach, ADVANCE, Coaching and Consulting L.L.C.;
- Motivational Speaker: “Overcoming Obstacles and Achieving Goals,” presented by Jeff Glasbrenner.
Break-out sessions on Friday include:
- “The Present Future of Robotics in Today’s Retread Production Plants,” presented by Daniel Zeledon, president, Tesco-Italmatic L.L.C.; and
- “Advancing OTR Recycling, New Markets and Sustainability Solutions,” presented by Genti Bardhi, head of business development & government affairs – North America, Salvadori.
To download a conference registration form and receive more information, visit https://www.tireindustry.org/2022-otr-tire-conference.