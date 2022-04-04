Club 3633 Nominations are Now Open

Tire Review is searching for tire industry influencers – someone who is really changing things for the better, innovating and making strides in your company. Nominate them for our 2022 class of Club 3633 at this link .

Club 3633 is an exclusive group of industry professionals that celebrates the next generation of innovators in the tire industry. The club takes its name from Charles Goodyear’s patent for the vulcanization of rubber, U.S. Patent 3633, which can be seen as a starting point for the modern tire industry. It is in recognition of his fierce determination and accomplishment that our Club 3633 takes its name.

So, think of someone you work with who’s changing your company for the better. Someone who doesn’t play by the rules. A coworker who truly thinks outside the box and pursues his or her career in the industry with passion and vigor.