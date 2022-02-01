The California Tire Dealers Association met for the ninth annual CTDA/1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon Jan. 20 where the group inducted members into the California Tire Dealers Association Hall of Fame.

“I know or had known each of the inductees for quite a long time, and with Jay and Eddie, they were mentors to me,” said luncheon host and CTDA President Billy Eordekian of 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels.

The Hall of Fame inductees were announced by CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly, and CTDA board member Chris Barry of the Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG) served as the luncheon’s emcee.

Speakers touched on topics important to the industry:

Retired Tire Industry Association (TIA) CEO Roy Littlefield, now a part time lobbyist for the association, reviewed legislative issues including the infrastructure bill and funding;

TIA President Mason Hess, of Purcell Tire, stressed the continuing impact of the labor shortage and talked about TIA’s role in employee training and the importance of manager engagement with new hires;

Steve Swanson, SEMA Wheel & Tire Council (WTC) select committee member and former SEMA board member, of the Carlster Group discussed the benefits of WTC membership;

The luncheon was hosted by 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels and featured Federated Insurance as the annual CTDA Diamond Sponsor. Gold Sponsors were Yokohama Tire, Advance Auto Parts, Turbo Wholesale Tire, Snap Finance, Optimize Social Media and Mighty Auto Parts. Silver Sponsors were Myers Tire Supply, Penn Tires and Tire’s Warehouse.