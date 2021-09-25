2021 Top Shop Competition Standouts Are the ‘Best of the Best’

For the past 15 years, Tire Review’s Top Shop competition has recognized the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America. And, this year was no exception.

From a truly stellar group of tire dealerships that entered the 2021 competition, the Final Four emerged—one Winner and three Finalists. A heartiest congratulations to this elite group who are listed below. Thank you all for the incredible job you do every day, raising the bar, innovating on many levels, delivering first-class service and elevating the entire tire industry. As Top Shops, there is a common thread that underscores your success. You lead by example, relentlessly focus on elevating your customers’ service experience, outshine your competitors, stand out in your community and commit to excellence—just a few of the many reasons why we salute you.

Winner: Burt Brothers Tire & Service Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, this 16-location dealership is headquartered in North Salt Lake, Utah. It is owned and operated by brothers Jake, Jason and Jeremy Burt, and cousins Brandon and Cory Burt. The team steadfastly follows the Burt Brothers’ company tagline of “Doing it Better” for their customers and works hard to be an important part of each and every community they serve. As a family-owned business, they strive to make every customer feel like family, too.

Finalist: Lex Brodie’s Tire, Brake & Service Company This five-location dealership, headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. A Finalist in the 2008 and 2013 Top Shop competitions and the 2016 Winner, Lex Brodie’s is 100% employee-owned. This team says it has developed a winning environment where engaged employees realize what they do has value, which translates to more value being passed on to their customers. Team members are empowered to “do what it takes” to serve customers. Finalist: Plaza Tire Service, Inc. A Finalist in the 2020 Top Shop competition, this dealership has 69 locations and is headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. It has been in business for 58 years and is owned by brothers Mark and Scott Rhodes, who say they take tried and true principles—fast work by friendly people—and perform better than their competitors. While not an easy task, the owners say their team works hard to deliver the highest level of customer service consistently.

Finalist: Telle Tire & Auto Centers In business for 79 years, this St. Louis, Missouri-based dealership has 18 locations throughout the St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri markets. Fourth-generation Owner Aaron Telle, and his wife Laura, the dealership’s vice president and chief people officer, say they focus on providing a unique customer experience while also offering a top place to work in the industry. Together, they leverage the small business advantages of individualized attention and personalized service and carry out the philosophy that, “We’re not in the automotive business; we’re in the relationship business.”

