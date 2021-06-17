Connect with us

2021 Tire Industry Hall of Fame Nomination Deadline July 2

Tire Review Staff

The deadline for receipt of nominations for induction into the Tire Industry Association’s (TIA) 2021 Tire Industry Hall of Fame is approaching. Nomination forms can be found at https://www.tireindustry.org/2021-tire-industry-hall-fame-nomination-form or www.tireindustry.org, and forms must be received by Friday, July 2.

The Hall of Fame recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of individuals who have contributed greatly to the growth and/or development of the tire industry or have demonstrated high standards, ideals and leadership in the management of their businesses in the tire community, the association says.

According to TIA, inductees are chosen based on their contribution of new ideas promoting the well-being of the tire industry, service that is exemplary within the industry and respect of their peers. Candidates’ civic, cultural, educational or charitable endeavors will be considered but are not a primary consideration as attributes for selection.

The award is open to all individuals in the tire industry, including manufacturers, inventors, publishers, equipment suppliers, tire association executives, tire dealers, tire and rubber recyclers and retreaders. The company says Hall of Fame membership may be awarded posthumously.

“The Hall of Fame honors the best in the industry and celebrates their lasting contributions,” TIA CEO Roy Littlefield says. “We look forward to recognizing the 2021 inductees on Nov. 1 during TIA’s Honors Awards Luncheon in Las Vegas.”

